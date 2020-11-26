e-paper
India will never forget the wounds inflicted during 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi

India will never forget the wounds inflicted during 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat on Thursday. (Narendra Modi/YouTube Screengrab)
         

On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will never forget the wounds inflicted during the 2008 attacks and added the country is now combating terrorism with new policies. Modi also paid tribute to the policemen and all the citizens who lost their lives in the attacks. “Today is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. In 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai Many Indians died in this attack. People from many more countries were killed. I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai attack,” he said.

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks.The Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station were some of the locations targeted.

The Prime Minister was addressing a conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies marking the celebrations of Constitution Day in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The Lok Sabha has organised the two-day conference at the banks of the Narmada River to celebrate the Constitution Day. The theme of the event is “Harmonious Coordination Between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - Key to a Vibrant Democracy.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani were among those who addressed the programme on Wednesday.

Expressing happiness over the theme, the President said on Wednesday that all the three organs of state - the executive, the legislature and the judiciary - have been working in harmony and the tradition has taken strong roots here in India. He exuded confidence that India’s democratic system will be further strengthened by adopting the conclusions drawn from the deliberations during the conference.

