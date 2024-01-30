 ‘We will not be considered responsible if’: Jaishankar on Navy's anti-piracy ops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘India will not be seen as a responsible country if…’: S Jaishankar on Navy's anti-piracy ops in Arabian Sea

‘India will not be seen as a responsible country if…’: S Jaishankar on Navy's anti-piracy ops in Arabian Sea

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 03:34 PM IST

As a result of its actions, India, the external affairs minister said, is now looked at ‘much more warmly.’

Talking about the recent anti-piracy operations carried out by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, including its rescue of two Iranian-flagged vessels from pirates in a span of 24 hours, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India will not be considered a ‘responsible country’ if ‘bad things’ were happening in its neighbourhood.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/Reuters)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/Reuters)

Also Read: Indian Navy thwarts hijacking bid off Somali coast, rescues Iranian vessel

“If you look, even in the last few days, actually one of our ships extinguished a fire and rescued the crew of a tanker, which had taken a drone today. It rescued Pakistani and Iranian fishermen from pirates. I feel today that India's greater capability, our own influence and our reputation today warrant that we actually help out in difficult situations. Believe me, people look at us much more warmly, and much more friendly as a result of what we do now,” news agency ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The minister continued: “The Indian Navy has deployed 10 ships in that region (Arabian Sea) because we got a double problem.: we got a piracy problem, and we have got a missile drone problem.”

In the past two days, INS Sumitra, the Navy's offshore patrol vessel, rescued as many as 36 crew members from the two vessels; in the second of those operations, carried out on Tuesday, the 19 rescued members were all Pakistani nationals.

Also Read: Indian Navy is aggressively going after piracy: Admiral Hari Kumar

Since the beginning of the year, the Indian armed forces' naval arm has been involved in multiple anti-piracy missions in the region, including one on January 5, when its elite MARCOS commandos rescued 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a Liberian-flagged carrier in the North Arabian Sea.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On