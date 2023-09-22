India-Canada news LIVE updates: Allegations not made lightly, says Justin Trudeau

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions, India on Thursday suspended visa services for Canadians till further notice citing “operational reasons”. The development comes even as relations between India and Canada are at their lowest point in decades since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on Monday that Ottawa was investigating “credible allegations” about the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)

India has also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country as the Canadian diplomatic presence in India exceeds that of India in Canada.

Meanwhile, Trudeau on Thursday called on India to cooperate with the investigation into the murder. The Narendra Modi government dismissed Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and "motivated," leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.

