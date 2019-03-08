Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, pilot ejects
The plane had taken off from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot is said to have ejected safely.india Updated: Mar 08, 2019 15:33 IST
A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Friday. The plane crashed after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.
The plane was on a routine training sortie and hence was unarmed.
A Court of Inquiry has been instituted to look into the accident.
First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:29 IST