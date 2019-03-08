Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, pilot ejects

The plane had taken off from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot is said to have ejected safely.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2019 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The plane was on a routine training sortie and hence was unarmed.

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Friday. The plane crashed after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.

The plane had taken off from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot is said to have ejected safely.

The plane was on a routine training sortie and hence was unarmed.

A Court of Inquiry has been instituted to look into the accident.

(More details are awaited)

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:29 IST

tags

more from india