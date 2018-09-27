Indian Air Force vice chief SB Deo accidentally shoots himself in thigh; stable

The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal SB Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery.

His condition is stable.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 00:53 IST