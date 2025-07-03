Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Indian armed forces to receive new surface-to-air missiles, vehicles worth 1.3 lakh crore

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2025 07:46 PM IST

India's defence acquisition council has initiated a process to and military equipment, including armoured recovery vehicles and missiles.

India's defence acquisition council has approved the start of a process to acquire arms and military equipment worth 1.03 lakh crore, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of Indian Armed Forces, in Singapore.(AFP file)
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of Indian Armed Forces, in Singapore.(AFP file)

The proposals include armoured recovery vehicles and electronic warfare system for the three services and surface-to-air missiles, among others, the ministry said.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals. All proposals have been cleared under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category to promote domestic defence manufacturing.

These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces, it said.

Approvals were also accorded for procurement of mine counter measure vessels, super rapid gun mount and submersible autonomous vessels. "These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels," the ministry said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian armed forces to receive new surface-to-air missiles, vehicles worth 1.3 lakh crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On