Indian armed forces to receive new surface-to-air missiles, vehicles worth 1.3 lakh crore

India's defence acquisition council has approved the start of a process to acquire arms and military equipment worth ₹1.03 lakh crore, the defence ministry said on Thursday. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of Indian Armed Forces, in Singapore.(AFP file)

The proposals include armoured recovery vehicles and electronic warfare system for the three services and surface-to-air missiles, among others, the ministry said.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals. All proposals have been cleared under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category to promote domestic defence manufacturing.

These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces, it said.

Approvals were also accorded for procurement of mine counter measure vessels, super rapid gun mount and submersible autonomous vessels. "These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels," the ministry said.