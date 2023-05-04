Home / India News / Army chopper crashes in J&K’s Kishtwar; pilot, co-pilot among 3 injured

Army chopper crashes in J&K’s Kishtwar; pilot, co-pilot among 3 injured

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 01:25 PM IST

An Indian Army helicopter crash-landed in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring three personnel. The incident has prompted a court of inquiry.

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopter crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar district on Thursday in which three, including the pilot, co-pilot and a technician suffered injuries, officials said.

The chopper crash landed at Machna between the Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district (HT Photo/Sourced)
The chopper crash landed at Machna between the Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district (HT Photo/Sourced)

The chopper crash landed at Machna between the Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, said officials.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 1115 hours (11.15am), an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region.”

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing,” he said.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.

“Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur,” said Col Anand.

Meanwhile, a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army jammu and kashmir kishtwar district + 1 more
indian army jammu and kashmir kishtwar district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out