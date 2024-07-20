General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu region today amid spurt in terror attacks

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Jammu region on Saturday, July 20, to review the preparedness of the ground security forces in the union territory. The Army chief will hold a high-level security meeting with other top officials in the region amid the recent spike in terror attacks. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. (PTI)

During the meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, General Upendra Dwivedi will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces. It is expected that top officials from the paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army will be a part of this meeting.

This is the Army chief's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir this month. Earlier, on July 3, he visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to the union territory comes after four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed during an encounter operation against terrorists in the Doda district on July 16.

General Upendra Dwivedi took over the command of the Indian Army on June 30. Just three days after assuming charge, the Army chief visited Jammu and Kashmir and flew to the border district of Poonch. He chaired a meeting of field commanders in Poonch and took an aerial review of the forward areas.

During his visit, the chief of army staff also interacted with some ex-servicemen at 93 Infantry Brigade, and reviewed the security measures in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

The 30th Chief of the Indian Army belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was Vice Chief of Army Staff from February this year.

In view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements. The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)