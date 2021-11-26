Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri, kills Pakistani terrorist

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid and killed a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday.

“On Thursday night, Pakistani terrorists attempted an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector. Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and killed one Pakistani terrorist,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

He said the terrorist’s body, along with weapons and ammunition, has been recovered. Further investigation is underway.

The Indian Army lost nine soldiers, including two JCOs, on October 11 and 14 in the Chamrer and Nar Khas forests in Poonch. DGP Dilbag Singh has said that a protracted operation was continuing in the forests of Nar Khas.