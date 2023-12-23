Indian Army foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Akhnoor: ‘Terrorists seen dragging body back’

The Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the international border of Khour in Jammu's Akhnoor late on Friday night, eliminating at least one terrorist, officials said. Army personnel stand guard near the site where two Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday in Poonch district, (PTI)

The operation took place when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor, the officials said.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down. However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

A suspected move of four terrorists was seen through surveillance devices. After which the army responded. The terrorists were seen dragging one body back across the IB, the army said."

“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted on social media X.

The incident comes even as a massive search operation to track ultras was underway following the killing of four Army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. Three others were also injured in the terror ambush.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said. "The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added.