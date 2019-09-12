Indian Army officer dies in Congo during Kayaking trip to Lake Kivu

india

An Army officer posted in the India contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo died during a kayaking trip in Lake Kivu. The body of the officer who went missing on Saturday, was found on Thursday after days of intense search operation for which boats and helicopters were deployed.

Lt Col Gaurav Solanki had gone kayaking with a group of officers and all of them returned except Solanki. “After kayaking near Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma, all returned but the officer did not,” said one of the officers.

Solanki’s body was found approximately one kilometer from the island.

Congo has the largest deployment of Indian Army on foreign soil. The Indian brigade there is headquartered at Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

So far India has taken part in 43 Peacekeeping missions with a total contribution exceeding 180,000 troops and a significant number of police personnel having also been deployed. In 2014 India was the third largest troop contributor with 7,860 personnel deployed with 10 UN Peacekeeping Missions of which 995 are police personnel, including the first Female Formed Police Unit under the UN.

In the first Indian contingent sent to Congo during 1960-64, 39 personnel laid down their lives. Capt GS Salaria was awarded posthumously the Paramvir Chakra for action in Katanga, Southern Congo.

