Coast guard evacuates Iranian fisherman injured in fishing vessel explosion in Arabian Sea

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday evacuated an Iranian fisherman injured in an explosion onboard an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea and brought him to Goa for medical treatment. According to Coast Guard officers, they received a distress call for a medical evacuation from the Iranian dhow Al-Owais, around 1,500 km west off the Indian coast in the Arabian Sea. (Indian Coast Guard)

The fisherman, who sustained severe injuries to both his eyes and a deep laceration on his right ear following an explosion during a fuel transfer onboard the Iranian fishing dhow (vessel) Al-Owais, which had also encountered engine failure, is currently admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

“A long-range Naval helicopter took off from Goa and evacuated the patient from ICGS Sachet at sea, about 180 km off Goa. The Indian Navy helicopter landed with the injured Iranian national at about 1200 hrs on October 30. The patient was later shifted to Goa Medical College Hospital, Goa, for further medical management,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

After activating the International Safety Net to alert all nearby vessels, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai diverted ‘MT STI Grace’, a crude oil tanker, being the closest to the Iranian dhow.

“Parallelly, ICG Ship Sachet, which was returning from an overseas deployment to East African countries, was also diverted to render immediate assistance. MT STI Grace, being closer to the Iranian dhow, took the patient onboard for initial medical aid with ICG telemedicine support,” the statement said.

“The medical condition of the injured Iranian fisherman was monitored 24/7 during the passage, and he was administered the required medical management onboard the ship to stabilise his vitals. However, after his condition deteriorated, on October 28, he was airlifted by a Naval helicopter from Goa,” the statement added.