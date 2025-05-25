Indian Coast Guard's daring rescue op after foreign ship capsizes in middle of the sea

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship, MSC Elsa 3, capsized early Sunday morning off the coast of Kerala following severe flooding in one of its cargo holds, prompting a massive rescue and environmental response effort. Indian Coast Guard launched a rescue operationfollowing a distress call from a Liberian container vessel that tilted.

The 184-metre vessel, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), was en route from Vizhinjam Port to Kochi when it began listing sharply on May 24 due to inclement weather. The situation deteriorated rapidly, forcing 21 of the 24 crew members to abandon ship. Rescue operations conducted by the Indian Coast Guard and passing vessels saved all personnel onboard.

Nine crew members were rescued Saturday by the Singapore-based vessel Han Yi, while 12 others were recovered by the Coast Guard ship Arnvesh. The remaining three - the captain (a Russian national), chief engineer, and second engineer - stayed aboard in accordance with company protocol but were later rescued under hazardous conditions by Indian Navy vessel INS Sujata early Sunday morning.

“We had thought that the ship would stabilise, but there was water ingress and she sank,” said Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Western Region Coast Guard, in a statement to Hindustan Times. “All crew are safe, and the Coast Guard is currently assessing the situation and issuing advisories to state authorities.”

The vessel sank approximately 38 nautical miles off Kochi, unleashing hundreds of cargo containers - including some containing hazardous materials - into the Arabian Sea. The spill has sparked fears of environmental damage along Kerala’s ecologically sensitive coastline.

The ship was carrying a total of 640 containers, 13 of which contained hazardous cargo, including 12 containers filled with calcium carbide. Additionally, it held 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil.

Indian Coast Guard personnel conduct a rescue operation following a distress call from a Liberian container vessel that developed a critical 26-degree list.

Though no oil spill has been officially reported so far, Coast Guard aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill mapping technology are conducting regular surveillance to monitor the area. The Indian Coast Guard has also ramped up pollution response preparedness in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has warned the public not to approach or handle any washed-ashore containers or oil residues and to immediately report such sightings to the police.

“The sensitive coast of Kerala is home to both a vivid biodiversity as well as a major tourist attraction,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said. “We are coordinating closely with the state administration to respond to all possible scenarios.”

The Chief Secretary of Kerala has convened a high-level meeting at 11 am Sunday to evaluate the environmental risk posed by the floating containers, some of which may reach shorelines in the coming days.

A support vessel from MSC has reportedly arrived in the area to assist, while Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships continue to maintain their presence around the sunken vessel, monitoring developments and evaluating the feasibility of any salvage operations.