Indian culture and heritage is inspiring: Vice President Naidu at book launch

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday launched a book on temples in Uttarakhand and said that the Indian culture, art, heritage and mythology are very inspiring.

The book ‘Beyond the Misty Veil’, authored by former bureaucrat Aradhana Johri, contains stories on hundreds of temples in the hill-state of Uttarakhand in detail.

Referring to these stories, Naidu said given the importance of old temples, their background and relevance cited in historic texts such as the Puranas, the book can be useful for the younger generation to preserve our culture.

The book gives the reader a glimpse into history and mythology as it offers details about places of reverence, such as the temples collectively known as the Char Dham and the Panch Kedar.

“This book was borne out of my love for Uttarakhand… and is the outcome of my abiding interest in our history and mythology, together with the passion for preserving India’s heritage and culture,” Johri said about the book.

The book covers about a thousand temples of which about 700 are listed, and 300 are mentioned in great detail, she added. Union minister G Kishen Reddy was also present at the launch of the book, published by Prabhat Prakashan.