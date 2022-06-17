Home / India News / Indian culture and heritage is inspiring: Vice President Naidu at book launch
india news

Indian culture and heritage is inspiring: Vice President Naidu at book launch

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday launched  a book on temples in Uttarakhand  and said that the Indian culture, art, heritage and mythology are very inspiring
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the launch of a book ‘Beyond the Misty Veil’ on Friday. (HT photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the launch of a book ‘Beyond the Misty Veil’ on Friday. (HT photo)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday launched  a book on temples in Uttarakhand  and said that the Indian culture, art, heritage and mythology are very inspiring.

The  book ‘Beyond the Misty Veil’, authored by former bureaucrat Aradhana Johri, contains stories on hundreds of temples in the hill-state of Uttarakhand in detail.

Referring to these stories, Naidu said given the importance of old temples, their background and relevance cited in historic texts such as the Puranas, the book can be useful for the younger generation to preserve our culture.

The book gives the reader a glimpse into history and mythology as it offers details about places of reverence, such as the temples collectively known as the Char Dham and the Panch Kedar.

“This book was borne out of my love for Uttarakhand… and is the outcome of my abiding interest in our history and mythology, together with the passion for preserving India’s heritage and culture,” Johri said about the book.

The book covers about a thousand temples of which about 700 are listed, and 300 are mentioned in great detail, she added. Union minister G Kishen Reddy was also present at the launch of the book, published by Prabhat Prakashan. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out