Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf meets Paralympics contingent after record medals haul

India's ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Monday met the India Paralympics contingent, that scripted history at the Paris Games this year.



“Inspiring meeting with 🇮🇳 parathletes and @PCI_IN_Official team today. Magnificent show by our 84 athletes at #ParisParalympics! Record 29 medals! Conveyed PM @narendramodi ’s warm congratulations; and the joy & pride of 1.4 billion Indians. A warm welcome awaits in India!” Ashraf posted on his X handle with photographs of the meeting.



The Indian contingent won a record 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, clinching seven golds, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. It is the most by India in the history of the sporting event.



India has now surpassed their previously most-successful campaign at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.



Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf with members of Indian Paralympics contingent.

PM Modi lauds Team India's feat at Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian contingent for their best-ever performance at the Paralympics Games in Paris.



In an X post on Sunday, the prime minister said,"Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best ever performance since India's debut at the Games."



“This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Their sporting performances have given us many moments to remember and inspired several upcoming athletes. #Cheer4Bharat,” he added.



The country also set new records and registered some ‘new firsts’ at the Paralympics. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event.