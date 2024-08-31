 Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara to Preethi Pal - Full list of India's medal winners - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara to Preethi Pal - Full list of India's medal winners

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 31, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Paralympics 2024: In the women's 100m T35 race, Preethi Pal sealed bronze, with a personal best time.

India have sent their biggest contingent of 84 para athletes to the ongoing Paralympics 2024. In terms of medal tally, India have been impressive, with Avani Lekhara becoming the first Indian woman to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics, as she defended her title in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event, with a world record score.

India's Avani Lekhara with her coach Suma Shirur pose for photos after winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event.(PTI)
India's Avani Lekhara with her coach Suma Shirur pose for photos after winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Mona Agarwal bagged bronze, and it was also the first time India got a double podium finish in a single Paralympic Games event. Rubina Francis also got bronze.

Speaking after her podium finish, Rubina said, "I am very happy. My message to everyone is give 100% in whatever work you do. Keep faith in yourself, and do what you want."

Meanwhile, Avani said, "It feels nice, I am happy. I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, my coaches, my parents, and my country."

Armless para archer Sheetal Devi briefly had the world record score in ranking round, before finishing second in her event. Later, Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal bagged a world record score in compound mixed team qualification event.

In the women's 100m T35 race, Preethi Pal sealed bronze, with a personal best time. It was also India's first-ever medal in a track event at the Paralympic Games. In total, India have bagged five medals; one gold, one silver and three bronze.

Here is India's medal table at the Paralympics 2024-

Avani Lekhara - Shooting - Gold medal

Mona Agarwal - Shooting - Bronze medal

Preethi Pal - Athletics - Bronze medal

Manish Narwal - Shooting - Silver medal

Rubina Francis - Shooting - Bronze medal

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
