Indian health ecosystem being seen with new eyes, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's effort in assisting neighbouring countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that respect for the country's healthcare system has gone up. "Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility," PM Modi said while addressing the 33rd convocation of Dr MGR Medical University virtually.
"India hasn't only made a new path but helped others too. Today, India is among the countries with the lowest death rate and high recovery rate. However, this also means that the world will have greater expectations from you which is a responsibility on your young and strong shoulders," he added.
During the event, PM Modi also congratulated students for graduating successfully and said, "This is the time when you will transition from earning marks in exams to making a mark in society,” he said.
He also noted that out of the total students receiving their degrees today, 70% are women and conveyed special appreciation to them. "As I congratulate all the graduates today, I also convey my special appreciation to the women candidate. It is always special to see women leading from the front of every field," he said.
Remembering MG Ramachandran, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said, "MGR's governance was full of compassion towards the poor, subjects of healthcare, education and women empowerment were dear to him." "A few years ago I went to Sri Lanka, where MGR was born. India is honoured to be working for Tamils in Sri Lanka in the health sector,” he said.
"I can never forget the inauguration ceremony of the hospital at Dick Oya in Sri Lanka. That modern hospital will help many. These efforts in healthcare, that too for the Tamil community, would have made MGR happy," he also said.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also present as 17,591 candidates were conferred with degrees and diplomas in the convocation event.
