Indian man, honey-trapped by Pak ISI agent ‘Neha’, shared sensitive info; arrested by UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday nabbed an employee of the ordnance factory in Firozabad for allegedly sharing confidential and sensitive information to Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) after falling into a honey trap.

Nilabja Choudhary, additional director general (ADG), UP ATS, the accused Ravindra Kumar was called to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow and arrested after a detailed interrogation.

According to Choudhary, Kumar allegedly passed the sensitive defence-related documents to a woman handler identified as 'Neha,' a Pakistani intelligence operative.

"ATS UP and their associate agencies got information that there is a person named Ravindra Kumar, who was sharing different confidential and sensitive information with his Pak ISI handler. So, working on this, our Agra unit did a preliminary interrogation of Ravindra Kumar, and he was called to ATS headquarters for a detailed interrogation, where it was proved that he shared very sensitive information through a handler named Neha," ADG Choudhary was quoted by ANI as saying.

"This ISI module has been around for a long time," he added.

Ordnance factory employee occasionally shared information with ISI handler: UP ATS

During interrogation, it was found that Ravindra Kumar occasionally shared the information with the ISI handler, the senior ATS official said.

"They honeytrap people and extract information from them, which poses a huge threat to national security. So, while interrogating him, we found out that he shared information with the said handler from time to time, which included the daily production report of the said Ordnance Factory (in which he was working) and the receipt of stores, other documents of criminal circulation, the stock that is about to arrive, the requisition, all were shared...," he added.

The senior ATS official also requested that sensitive institutions maintain a minimum level of security checks on their employees.

“Through you, I would request all the sensitive institutions to update their security drills, SOPs, etc., with all the officials of our vital installations and maintain a minimum level of security check on their employees so that such situations can be avoided in future...Further investigation is underway,” he added.