The 15-member crew of the Indian Navy including specialist divers left Khloo Ryngksan, the site of the tragic mining tragedy in which 16 miners were trapped in a rat-hole mine since December 13 last year and will be returning to their base on Saturday, according to an official communique Friday evening.

According to R Susngi, the spokesperson of the East Jaintia Hills district, the Navy personnel who joined the rescue operations on December 29 left the site upon receiving “instruction from their high command”. Susngi added that along with their Navy comrades, personnel of the Indian Army who joined the operations on January 29 will also be leaving Meghalaya on Saturday after “receiving a call from their higher authority”.

Appreciating the selfless service of both the teams, East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner FM Dopth wished them a safe return and good luck on their next mission. “The district and the state as a whole is indebted to the services rendered by them,” Dopth stated while mentioning that fond memories of the association will remain etched in a lot of hearts.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the second body that was retrieved on February 27 was identified as that of Dimonme Dkhar of Lumthari village and was handed over to his grieving mother Justina Dkhar by the deputy commissioner.

The spokesperson informed that Coal India Ltd. pumped out 48,60,000 litres of water over 36 hrs till 5pm Friday.

The NDRF and the SDRF are still at the site of the operation and continue to assist other agencies in the rescue operation in line with a Supreme Court order.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 08:16 IST