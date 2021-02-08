Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services
- In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
The Indian Navy has the maximum percentage of women in its workforce among the three services at 6.5 per cent, according to details provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The percentage of women in the Army and the Indian Air Force is 0.56 and 1.08 respectively.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said 6,807 women are employed in the Army while the number of men serving the force is 12,18,036.
"There has been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces (excluding medical, dental and nursing cadres) during the year 2020 compared to the figures in the year 2019," he said.
The minister said the Indian Air Force has 1.08 per cent women officers excluding those serving in the medical and dental wings. The number of women and men in the IAF is 1,607 and 1,46,727 respectively.
In case of the Indian Navy, the percentage of women officers is 6.5. The number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108, according to the details furnished by the minister.
The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present, the reply mentioned, referring to the Navy.
"In addition to the provision of permanent commission to women officers in Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps, the government of India has recently announced Grant of permanent commission to women officers in all other Arms/services in which they are eligible for commission," Naik said.
Further, the government of India has sanctioned 1700 women in the Military Police Corps in a phased manner, he added.
"The Indian Air Force undertakes various induction publicity measures to encourage youth including women to join IAF," he said.
Naik said women have been employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three streams were available to them namely law, education and logistics.
However, over a period of time, a number of other avenues have been opened for women which include positions like observers for maritime reconnaissance aircraft, pilots and avenues in the naval armament inspectorate, he said.
Replying to a separate question, Naik said the number of suicide cases in the Army has been going down due to a large number of measures initiated by the force.
"The number of suicide cases in the Army has been going down due to a large number of measures initiated by the Army including conduct and implementation of recommendations of studies by Defence Institute of Psychological Research. Instances of fratricide are also not on the rise," he added.
He said the steps taken by the Army include employment of trained psychological counselors, improvement in the quality of living, food and clothing, training in stress management and provision of recreational facilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP
- "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, CPI(M) tell Owaisi’s Bengal ally to dump AIMIM before seat-sharing talks
- Siddiqui, who has accused the TMC of not doing enough for the minority community and using it as a vote bank instead, launched the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 and offered the Congress and the Left parties to become its ally and share seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, says party 'must work in unity'
- Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained
- Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group
- National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least ₹1,450 crore net income to the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts
- Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur village bags ₹10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants
- The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam
- The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad
- Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services
- In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox