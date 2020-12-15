Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications
Vice Admiral Srikant, the Director General of Project Seabird, passed away at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:06 IST
New Delhi
Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
He was the Director General of Project Seabird.
Earlier, he had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College. (ANI)
