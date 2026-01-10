Kavaratti, The Indian Navy will conduct a multi-speciality medical camp in the union territory of Lakshadweep from January 12 to 16 as part of its healthcare outreach and civil-military cooperation initiatives. Indian Navy to hold multi-speciality medical camp in Lakshadweep from Jan 12

The five-day camp, to be inaugurated by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, aims to provide comprehensive medical care to island residents through specialist consultations, treatment services and select surgical interventions, including cataract surgeries, a press release said on Saturday.

The initiative is part of the Navy’s sustained efforts under its Navy Day outreach activities to support and supplement the existing healthcare infrastructure in Lakshadweep.

Over the years, the Navy has conducted medical camps across most islands, providing primary healthcare and dental services.

With advancements in healthcare delivery, support from the Lakshadweep administration and a positive response from the local population, the initiative has now been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp, the release added.

Lakshadweep has an established government healthcare system comprising district hospitals, community health centres and primary health facilities.

The multi-speciality camp is designed to complement these services by providing access to specialist and super-specialist medical expertise in a coordinated and patient-centric manner, with emphasis on early diagnosis, timely intervention and appropriate clinical management of common and chronic illnesses.

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands and will be conducted by a joint services medical team comprising experienced doctors and specialists from the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

Medical consultations will be offered in basic specialities, including dental surgery, as well as super-specialities such as cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology and gastroenterology.

In addition to outpatient services, cataract surgeries and select general surgical procedures will be performed in coordination with local health authorities. Specialist screening is already underway on the islands.

The medical teams will also guide follow-up care to ensure continuity of treatment after the camp.

Preventive healthcare and health awareness will form a key component of the outreach, with doctors engaging with community members on lifestyle-related diseases, maternal and child health, nutrition and general wellness.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by senior naval leadership, including Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command; Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services; and Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services .

Senior officials from the Lakshadweep Administration and the armed forces are also expected to be present.

The Indian Navy said the medical camp reflects its long-standing commitment to humanitarian assistance, community welfare and service to the nation, and is expected to benefit a large number of residents while strengthening goodwill with the people of Lakshadweep, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.