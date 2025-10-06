Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian Navy to induct new anti-sub vessel today

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 09:45 am IST

The vessel, Androth, will be inducted into the Navy at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy will commission a new anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft on Monday that is expected to bolster its overall combat prowess.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content.(Defence PRO via PTI)
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content.(Defence PRO via PTI)

The vessel, Androth, will be inducted into the Navy at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

“The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation,” the Navy said.

“The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months,” it said.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content.

The ship underscores the Navy’s commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and home grown solutions, the Navy said in a statement.

“The commissioning of Androth will significantly bolster the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, especially in countering threats in littoral waters,” it said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian Navy to induct new anti-sub vessel today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On