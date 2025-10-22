Indian Navy's brave act in Gulf of Aden: INS Trikand carries out fire rescue off African coast | Details

The Indian Navy's warship INS Trikand carried out a rescue and firefighting mission after a massive fire broke out on board the Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier MV Falcon off the coast of Djibouti. Indian Navy's warship INS Trikand during rescue operations after a fire broke out on Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier MT Falcon on Saturday, which was sailing southeast of the port of Aden, Yemen. (X/@indiannavy)

INS Trikand has been deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations.

According to the Navy, the ship's crew swiftly responded to a distress call, coordinating with a civil tug hired by the shipping company to bring the blaze under control. Twenty-four of the 26 crew members had managed to evacuate the vessel before INS Trikand arrived on the scene. They were rescued by merchant ships operating nearby.

The 26 crew members of the vessel include 25 Indians and one British national.

The navy revealed that a specialised team of firefighters and medical personnel from INS Trikand boarded the heavily damaged MV Falcon after reaching the spot. The team braved intense heat, toxic fumes, and structural damage to recover the mortal remains of the two missing crew members. The statement added that the recovered remains were later handed over to the Indian Embassy in Djibouti.