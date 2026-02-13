Indian passport jumps 10 spots to 75th: Which countries can Indians visit visa-free?
Countries which allows visa free travel to Indians include Bhutan, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, Malaysia and more.
The Indian passport has climbed 10 spots to reach 75th position as per the recently published Henley Passport Index ranking of 2026. While Singapore retains the first spot this year too, Japan was at the second spot, followed by South Korea.
In the new list, India's visa-free score is at 56, meaning Indians can now travel to 56 countries without a visa.
Henley Passport Index ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Its ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association. A lower rank on the Index indicates more access to countries without a visa.
While Singapore retained the top spot with visa-free access to 192 countries, Japan and South Korea hold the second spot with access to 187 and 186 countries, respectively. Last on the Index is Afghanistan with a visa-free score of 24.
In 2025, India ranked 85th on the Henley Index, marking a significant 10-place climb. It was at the 80th rank in 2024 and at the 84th rank in 2023. India's rank was lowest in 2021 stading at 90th rank.
Also read: Himachal Pradesh stands out globally as India’s only destination on 2026's Most Welcoming Regions on Earth
Countries that Indians can visit visa-free
Here is a list of 56 countries that Indians don't require a pre-arrival visa to enter:
- Angola
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Cook Islands
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Grenada
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Niue
- Palau Islands
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Sri Lanka
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe
Also read: Punjab: 2008 Moga passport scam: Bathinda court cites shoddy probe, acquits 17 travel agents | Hindustan Times
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the level of access they provide to 227 global destinations. For each destination, a passport receives a score of 1 if its holder can enter without a visa, obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), receive a visitor’s permit, or secure an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) upon entry.
If travelers must apply for a visa in advance, the passport receives a score of 0. This score of 0 also applies when prior government approval is needed before obtaining a visa on arrival.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.Read More