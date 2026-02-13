Indian passport jumps 10 spots to 75th: Which countries can Indians visit visa-free?

The Indian passport has climbed 10 spots to reach 75th position as per the recently published Henley Passport Index ranking of 2026. While Singapore retains the first spot this year too, Japan was at the second spot, followed by South Korea. In 2025, India ranked 85th on the Henley Index, marking a significant 10-place climb. (Representational Image)

In the new list, India's visa-free score is at 56, meaning Indians can now travel to 56 countries without a visa.

Henley Passport Index ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Its ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association. A lower rank on the Index indicates more access to countries without a visa.

While Singapore retained the top spot with visa-free access to 192 countries, Japan and South Korea hold the second spot with access to 187 and 186 countries, respectively. Last on the Index is Afghanistan with a visa-free score of 24.

In 2025, India ranked 85th on the Henley Index, marking a significant 10-place climb. It was at the 80th rank in 2024 and at the 84th rank in 2023. India's rank was lowest in 2021 stading at 90th rank.

Countries that Indians can visit visa-free Here is a list of 56 countries that Indians don't require a pre-arrival visa to enter:

Angola Barbados Bhutan British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti Dominica Ethiopia Fiji Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macao (SAR China) Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Micronesia Mongolia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Nepal Niue Palau Islands Philippines Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand The Gambia Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the level of access they provide to 227 global destinations. For each destination, a passport receives a score of 1 if its holder can enter without a visa, obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), receive a visitor’s permit, or secure an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) upon entry.

If travelers must apply for a visa in advance, the passport receives a score of 0. This score of 0 also applies when prior government approval is needed before obtaining a visa on arrival.