Himachal Pradesh stands out globally as India’s only destination on 2026's Most Welcoming Regions on Earth

Himachal Pradesh shines on the global stage as India’s only entry in 2026’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth, earning praise for its hospitality and charm
Whenever you consider a destination for your next trip, what do you usually check off your list? Famous landmarks, hidden gems, scenic offbeat trails, delightful street food, happening nightlife, and, depending on your personal travel goals, adventure or relaxation, you look at what the place has to offer. But what about the place itself, the people? Any destination is more than just the landmarks and activities it has to offer; the overall experience also includes the hospitality, warmth and care of the people who make your stay unforgettable.
In fact, if a place is more hospitable, you form emotional ties and are more likely to revisit because the experience feels personal; it's the people and their care that make you feel welcome and valued, where hosts and locals accommodate and are warm with visitors. They go above and beyond with their friendly interactions to make the visitors feel special.
If a trip plan is on the horizon, you may want to consider this Indian destination, known for its calming, welcoming vibe. According to Booking.com's Traveller Review Awards 2026, which analysed over 370 million verified traveller reviews from around the world to identify places delivering excellent hospitality, Himachal Pradesh is among the top-ranked destinations globally.
Himachal Pradesh most hospitable Indian destination on the list
Booking.com released two lists in their Traveller Review Awards 2026. The first, Most Welcoming Cities on Earth, ranks individual cities, while the second, Most Welcoming Regions, lists broader regions or states, recognised for their hospitality. On this second list, Himachal Pradesh ranked fifth, making it the only Indian destination among the top 10, with Hidalgo, Mexico, grabbing the first place.
Here are the complete lists:
2026’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth:
1. Hidalgo, Mexico
2. Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
3. Navarra, Spain
4. Idaho, United States
5. Himachal Pradesh, India
6. Sachsen, Germany
7. Phang Nga, Thailand
8. Overijssel, Netherlands
9. Epirus, Greece
10. Chiriquí, Panamá
2026’s Most Welcoming Cities on Earth:
- Montepulciano, Italy
- Magong, Taiwan
- San Martín de los Andes, Argentina
- Harrogate, United Kingdom
- Fredericksburg, Texas, United States
- Pirenópolis, Brazil
- Swakopmund, Namibia
- Takayama, Japan
- Noosa Heads, Australia
- Klaipeda, Lithuania
Places you can visit in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh has a little bit of everything. The sheer diversity is breathtaking. From Shimla's bustling Mall Road to Manali's adventure hub, Solang Valley, known for sports like paragliding, Himachal Pradesh offers a wide variety of experiences, perfect for every type of traveller.
There are also spiritual hill stations like Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj, home to many monasteries, perfect for visitors who look for a sense of calm. For those seeking adrenaline-surged experiences, Himachal Pradesh offers offbeat destinations which include rugged terrain and high altitude, such as Lahul and Spiti. Irrespective of your personal travel goal and experiences you seek, Himachal Pradesh has something to offer that makes your trip pleasantly unforgettable, especially with such warm hosts and locals.
