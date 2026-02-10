Himachal Pradesh stands out globally as India’s only destination on 2026's Most Welcoming Regions on Earth

Whenever you consider a destination for your next trip, what do you usually check off your list? Famous landmarks, hidden gems, scenic offbeat trails, delightful street food, happening nightlife, and, depending on your personal travel goals, adventure or relaxation, you look at what the place has to offer. But what about the place itself, the people? Any destination is more than just the landmarks and activities it has to offer; the overall experience also includes the hospitality, warmth and care of the people who make your stay unforgettable. Capital city, Shimla, looks like a winter wonderland during colder months. (HT)

In fact, if a place is more hospitable, you form emotional ties and are more likely to revisit because the experience feels personal; it's the people and their care that make you feel welcome and valued, where hosts and locals accommodate and are warm with visitors. They go above and beyond with their friendly interactions to make the visitors feel special.

If a trip plan is on the horizon, you may want to consider this Indian destination, known for its calming, welcoming vibe. According to Booking.com's Traveller Review Awards 2026, which analysed over 370 million verified traveller reviews from around the world to identify places delivering excellent hospitality, Himachal Pradesh is among the top-ranked destinations globally.



ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day