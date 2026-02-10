BTS members stay stylish for arrival in Korea: What Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin wore at airport
BTS members showcased their fashion at the airport, with J-Hope, Jungkook, V in stylish looks, RM and Jin in black outfits, and Jimin and Suga in chic fits.
Earlier this month, members of the K-pop group BTS were spotted at Incheon Airport as they travelled together for the first time in 5 years. The group had travelled to Lisbon, Portugal, for a work schedule. On February 9, the group arrived back in Seoul, South Korea, looking dapper.
Also Read | BTS reunites at airport for first group trip in five years: What Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM wore
What Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, and Jin wore at the airport
For their return to South Korea, BTS members wore stylish yet comfy ensembles, nailing the airport fashion trend. Jimin, who left fans swooning with his stylish look for the last airport spotting, maintained a chic vibe this time around. He wore a tan, relaxed-fit jacket, styled with a beret, hoop earrings, faded blue jeans, an over-the-body bag, Chelsea boots, and nerdy glasses.
Suga, on the other hand, while hiding his face with a mask, went for an all-black ensemble. He wore a black wool trench coat, a navy blue printed hoodie, matching jogger pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap. A black Valentino leather bag rounded off the styling.
J-Hope looked super comfortable in a fuzzy brown jacket, a white crewneck tee, navy blue pants, purple sneakers, a yellow beanie, and a printed scarf. Meanwhile, Jungkook and V kept things stylish – Jungkook in a black asymmetric leather jacket, navy blue pants, and a baseball cap, and V in a red leather jacket, dark blue denim, a yellow backpack, and a beige beanie.
Lastly, the leader and the eldest members of the group, RM and Jin, chose all-black attire for their arrival in Korea. While RM wore a black tee, a wool hooded cap, sunglasses, a leather jacket, and matching black pants, Jin made a statement in a black leather jacket with a woollen collar, a printed Gucci logo T-shirt, a baseball cap, and black pants.
About BTS
Last month, BTS surprised fans worldwide with major updates about their upcoming world tour during a late-night livestream on Weverse, ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album, ARIRANG. The group will tour across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe, spanning over 79 shows.
The tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, with three shows scheduled for April 9 and April 11–12, 2026, before moving to Tokyo, Japan, for performances on April 17 and 18.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.