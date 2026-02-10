BTS members stay stylish for arrival in Korea: What Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Jin wore at airport

Suga, on the other hand, while hiding his face with a mask, went for an all-black ensemble. He wore a black wool trench coat , a navy blue printed hoodie, matching jogger pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap. A black Valentino leather bag rounded off the styling.

For their return to South Korea, BTS members wore stylish yet comfy ensembles, nailing the airport fashion trend. Jimin , who left fans swooning with his stylish look for the last airport spotting, maintained a chic vibe this time around. He wore a tan, relaxed-fit jacket, styled with a beret, hoop earrings, faded blue jeans, an over-the-body bag, Chelsea boots, and nerdy glasses.

Earlier this month, members of the K-pop group BTS were spotted at Incheon Airport as they travelled together for the first time in 5 years. The group had travelled to Lisbon, Portugal, for a work schedule. On February 9, the group arrived back in Seoul, South Korea, looking dapper.

J-Hope looked super comfortable in a fuzzy brown jacket, a white crewneck tee, navy blue pants, purple sneakers, a yellow beanie, and a printed scarf. Meanwhile, Jungkook and V kept things stylish – Jungkook in a black asymmetric leather jacket, navy blue pants, and a baseball cap, and V in a red leather jacket, dark blue denim, a yellow backpack, and a beige beanie.

Lastly, the leader and the eldest members of the group, RM and Jin, chose all-black attire for their arrival in Korea. While RM wore a black tee, a wool hooded cap, sunglasses, a leather jacket, and matching black pants, Jin made a statement in a black leather jacket with a woollen collar, a printed Gucci logo T-shirt, a baseball cap, and black pants.

About BTS Last month, BTS surprised fans worldwide with major updates about their upcoming world tour during a late-night livestream on Weverse, ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album, ARIRANG. The group will tour across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe, spanning over 79 shows.

The tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, with three shows scheduled for April 9 and April 11–12, 2026, before moving to Tokyo, Japan, for performances on April 17 and 18.