Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Indian PhD student shares struggle of studying in UK: ‘1 year of MSc equal to…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 07:21 PM IST

The student in a Reddit post claimed that the environment in the UK has become “extremely tough for international students.”

An Indian student pursuing his final year of his PhD in Computer Science in the United Kingdom has warned the international students, urging them to reconsider their plans to move there.

The student listed problems like food quality, sky-high housing costs, unpredictable work hours, poor weather conditions and even “racism” in the UK(Reuters file)
The student listed problems like food quality, sky-high housing costs, unpredictable work hours, poor weather conditions and even “racism” in the UK(Reuters file)

In a Reddit post titled ‘UK Is a Trap for International Students – My Personal Experience’, the student claimed that the environment in the UK has become “extremely tough for international students.”

“If you’re considering coming here, please think twice- you might end up wasting your money, time, and energy. Many students force themself into part-time jobs that barely support a decent quality of life. I’ve seen friends who finished their Masters and even extended their post-study visas become extremely thin, lose their hair, and eventually return to India because they simply couldn’t cope,” the student claimed in a long post.

The student listed problems like food quality, sky-high housing costs, unpredictable work hours, poor weather conditions and even “racism”.

The student also warned of a financial crunch, leaving parents to bear the burden.

‘Please take my experience seriously’: Reddit user

The Reddit user further said that in the UK, a one-year M Sc degree is considered equivalent to a BTech or BE in India or less in the US, “which means it offers little return on investment compared to a full MS degree in the USA or a Mtech, ME, MS in India.”

“Please take my experience seriously. You might want to reconsider coming to the UK.”

Further, the student claimed,"99% of my friends have returned to India after completing their MSc or after MSc + PSW."

UK Is a Trap for International Students – My Personal Experience
byu/Due-Somewhere-1608 inIndians_StudyAbroad

The post received widespread reactions, with one user commenting,"Tbh if you do basic checks on job prospects after studies with anyone who has gone through this before would tell you the difficulties that you have listed down here. However students still get brainwashed into it by the so-called 'educational consultants' whose only motive is to get you an admission in a university that pays them the biggest commission."

Another user commented,"The UK job market is terrible. Stop doing CS and get into other fields. CS’s glory days are behind it."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
