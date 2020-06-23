e-paper
Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi

Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi

The decision was taken after Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten telephoned last night and suggested not to send pilgrims from India for Haj this year, Naqvi told reporters.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressing a press conference, in New Delhi.(ANI File)
         

The government has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it has barred international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic. It said only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part.

“This decision was taken to ensure haj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective,” a Saudi government statement said.

