Indian pilots’ body raises safety concerns over West Asia flight operations

The Airline Pilots Association of India, or ALPA India, which represents around 800 pilots across airlines, on Tuesday cautioned its members against the “rapidly evolving and potentially hazardous” security environment across parts of West Asia amid escalating geopolitical tensions and emerging risks to civil aviation. It urged them to exercise professional judgements and report safety concerns through established channels. Smoke in the background after a drone struck a fuel tank at the Dubai International Airport. (AP)

ALPA India flagged threats, including possible missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the risk of civil aircraft being misidentified while operating in or transiting through affected regions. “While operators may continue to schedule flights through certain airspaces based on regulatory clearances or operational considerations, pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in these areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning,” ALPA India said.

It raised concerns over aviation insurance, particularly war risk clauses, warning that insurers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces, potentially creating ambiguity over the extent of protection available to crew members.

ALPA India urged the pilots to exercise heightened situational awareness when operating to, from, or through regions in West Asia. “Carefully review all operational briefings, NOTAMs [Notices to Airmen], and company advisories prior to flight and seek clarity from their operators regarding insurance coverage and war-risk protection applicable to the planned operation.”

ALPA India asked them to ensure that operators conduct appropriate operational risk assessments for any flights planned in or near conflict-affected areas. “ALPA India reiterates that the safety and protection of flight crews and passengers must remain paramount. Members should not hesitate to seek clarification or raise legitimate safety concerns should they believe that operational risks have not been adequately mitigated.”

ALPA India said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains engaged with authorities and international pilot bodies to ensure that the concerns of Indian pilots are represented.