e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Railways moves to ease congestion on busy routes

Indian Railways moves to ease congestion on busy routes

“A total of 7 routes have been identified as High-Density Network (HDN), which has a total length of 11,295 km. There is 60 per cent traffic on these routes. Therefore, we are taking steps to reduce traffic on these routes,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board said.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“The railways plan to electrify and double the HDN and highly utilised networks (HUN) network, with a length of 34,642 km, by March 2024,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board added.
“The railways plan to electrify and double the HDN and highly utilised networks (HUN) network, with a length of 34,642 km, by March 2024,” Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board added.(Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)
         

Indian Railways is carrying out work to reduce congestion on various routes, informed Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board while speaking to media.

“A total of 7 routes have been identified as High-Density Network (HDN), which has a total length of 11,295 km. There is 60 per cent traffic on these routes. Therefore, we are taking steps to reduce traffic on these routes,” he said.

“The railways plan to electrify and double the HDN and highly utilised networks (HUN) network, with a length of 34,642 km, by March 2024,” he added.

Yadav also talked about the steps about making the process transparent and informed that, “General Conditions of Contract (GCC) thoroughly revised; Bonus clause for early completion, EPC Standard Tender Documents, IR-Works Contract Management System an e-portal for handling all works contracts launched, Online drawings approval portal (E-DAS) made operational, Portal for E-Commissioner for Railway System sanctions.”

tags
top news
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule
Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule
LIVE: Experts raise questions over S Africa’s Covid-19 death rates
LIVE: Experts raise questions over S Africa’s Covid-19 death rates
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In