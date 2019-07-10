Indian Railways to get its own commando unit CORAS

In a first, the Indian Railways is all set to form its own commando unit, which will be known as Commandos for Railway Safety (CORAS). According to the railway ministry, the unit will pay special attention to the western parts of India, including Maharashtra.

In a directive issued to all its 18 zones, the Railway Board – the apex body of all zonal railways – called for the formation of CORAS to cater to the security challenges faced by critical urban centres.

The commando unit of CORAS will consist of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel. The commandos will undergo four sessions in nine locations in the country. The training programme includes basic and advanced commando courses, with specialisation in handling urban crises such as hostage rescue, and super specialisation for sniping, breaching, handling landmines and improvised explosive devices.

“With ever-increasing threats to the railway system from extremists, terrorist/subversive elements, it is imperative that RPF remains in prepared state,” mentions the directive.

The unit will be headed by the director general of the RPF and will be given special uniforms. Their attire will include a bullet-proof jacket and helmet. An area specific standard operating procedure will be prepared in consultation with RPF.

