Indian Railways to run 179 special trains for festive season rush: Check details

Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Indian Railways operates about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains over the world's fourth largest rail network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore, a report by news agency PTI stated.

ByIshika Yadav

As India gears up for festive season travel, the Railway Ministry has decided to operate 179 pairs of special trains to ease the load of heavy passenger traffic, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Indian Railways will make 2,269 extra trips via these special trains, which will run till Chhath Puja on 30 October. They will be connecting major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc, livemint reported.

Last week, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) served a special Durga Puja menu on board trains in sync with the festive spirit. The special menu was made available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC's e-catering facility, officials told PTI.

