Indian sailors stuck in China owing to Covid-19 set to return soon

Indian sailors stranded in China owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will soon return to India, as a crew change has been arranged, the Centre informed on Saturday. Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted that one ship will reach India on January 14. "This could only happen due to the strong leadership of Narendra Modi," he said, praising PM Modi. The minister also appreciated the Great Eastern Shipping Company for its humanitarian approach towards the seafarers.

Our Seafarers stuck in China are coming back to India!

Ship M. V. Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crews, stuck in China, is set to sail toward Chiba,Japan to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January.

Indian bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian sailors. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nationals as its crew is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20.

Both these vessels have been waiting for discharge of their cargo and there is a growing stress on the crew members on account of the long delay.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Indian Embassy in Beijing continued to remain in close and continuous touch with the Chinese authorities in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin.

The Chinese foreign ministry earlier said that the vessels were stuck at the ports only because of quarantine measures, dismissing speculations that it stemmed from the ongoing stand-off between the two countries.