e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian, US navies to conduct drills off Andaman amid border row

Indian, US navies to conduct drills off Andaman amid border row

The Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy is currently carrying out manoeuvres near Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:30 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The drills also come at a time when tensions have mounted over China’s activities in South China Sea, where the US Navy just conducted a major exercise.
The drills also come at a time when tensions have mounted over China’s activities in South China Sea, where the US Navy just conducted a major exercise.(HT file photo for representation)
         

A US Navy carrier strike group, led by USS Nimitz, is expected to conduct maritime drills with Indian warships near Andaman and Nicobar Islands this week, against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff, people familiar with developments said on Monday.

The drills also come at a time when tensions have mounted over China’s activities in South China Sea, where the US Navy just conducted a major exercise.

The Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy is currently carrying out manoeuvres near Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The two navies will conduct a passage exercise near the islands to hone interoperability, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. USS Nimitz has transited the Malacca Strait and is on its way to the Persian Gulf, they said.

“A passage exercise is normally undertaken whenever an opportunity arises, in contrast to pre-planned maritime drills. While the Malabar exercise will be conducted later this year, it is always good to exercise with like-minded navies and exchange best opportunities whenever there is a chance,” said naval affairs expert Captain (retired) DK Sharma.

There was no official word from the Indian Navy on the exercise with the Nimitz carrier strike group.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are more than 1,200 km from the mainland. A significant volume of China’s oil imports passes through Malacca Strait, 350 km from these islands.

The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz, one of the largest warships on the planet, is returning from an operational deployment in South China Sea. A carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan was part of the US drills in South China Sea.

The US deployment to South China Sea came after China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy conducted drills in the contested waters, provoking a sharp reaction from neighbouring countries and Washington. The US Navy has said its operations in South China Sea are designed to support a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

The stage is also set for Australia to be part of the next Malabar naval exercise conducted by India with the US and Japan, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 17. The next edition of Malabar, already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to be held by the end of the year.

The formal invitation to Australia is expected to be extended after some time in view of delicate negotiations between India and China on disengagement and de-escalation to end their standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China has also been wary of the Quadrilateral security dialogue or Quad that was revived in late 2017 by India, the US, Australia and Japan, and these suspicions have increased since the four countries upgraded the forum to the ministerial level last year.

tags
top news
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement
Assam flood latest updates: 70 lakh affected, 9 rhinos die
Assam flood latest updates: 70 lakh affected, 9 rhinos die
In renewed attack on border row, Rahul Gandhi connects PM’s image and China’s plan
In renewed attack on border row, Rahul Gandhi connects PM’s image and China’s plan
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
LIVE: With 673 new cases, Odisha Covid-19 tally surpasses 18,000-mark
UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva
UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
Gangster Vikas Dubey died of ‘haemorrhage, shock’: Autopsy report
Watch why this truck took a year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra
Watch why this truck took a year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In