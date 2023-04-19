Home / India News / Woman climber Baljeet Kaur found alive in Nepal

Woman climber Baljeet Kaur found alive in Nepal

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point.

Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday. (PTI)
She had successfully scaled the world’s 10th-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, but went missing thereafter and remained out of radio contact until finally managing to send a radio signal asking for immediate help.

An aerial search team located Baljeet Kaur above Camp IV, and efforts were initiated to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from the high camp.

On her rescue, trek organisers Pioneer Adventure released a statement saying, “We are thrilled to share that after air-lifted from the mountain, Baljeet Kaur has safely arrived at Annapurna base camp and soon will be flown back to Kathmandu for medical examination. Baljeet’s accomplishment is truly remarkable, and we can’t help but admire her courage, strength and determination. Her extensive training, skills and preparation have played an instrumental role in overcoming this daunting incident.”

As per the organisers, other climbers Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani from Pakistan and Arjun Vajpai of India have also been rescued.

Kaur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month, a feat she achieved last season.

While Kaur was stuck above Camp IV, Anurag Malu, from Rajasthan, was also reported missing.

Noel Hanna, the first person from Ireland to reach the summit of K2 during the winter season, breathed his last in Camp IV last night.

(With inputs from agencies)

