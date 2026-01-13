Indian-origin man jailed for 12 years for duping 3 women in Singapore, recording sexual act

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced by a Singapore court to 12 year in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a "sugar daddy" and cheating three women after engaging in sexual acts with him. The prosecution called Singh's crime as "depraved, sadistic and malicious."

38-year-old Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, a Malaysian citizen posted as a Caucasian "sugar daddy" on dating apps and coerced three Singapore women to engage in sexual relations with him, reported The Straits Times.

What is Indian-origin Rajwant Singh Gill convicted of Rajwant Singh Gill, despite being married and having children, went on to coerce the women – identified in court documents as PW1, PW2 and V3 – into engaging in sexual acts with him. He used to pose as a wealthy Caucasian men and promised to pay the women in exchange for sexual acts.

The victims have been identified as PW1, PW2 and V3 in court documents.

The court observed that the first victim, PW1, suffered psychological harm and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The second victim, PW2, reportedly left Singapore after she was filmed by the accused while being engaged in sexual activities. Meanwhile, Singh met the third accused, V3, posing as "Michael Nolan" on a dating platform in 2019.

He claimed to be a wealthy American trader living on a yacht in Malaysia. He reportedly lured the victim claiming he would pay $20,000 a month to he his "girlfriend." However, Singh never paid V3 for her services.

He committed offences against the victims and promised to pay them for sexual favours. After engaging with the victims, he would threaten of making their explicit footage public if they did not transfer him money.

The police was first alerted of the incident on Jan 28, 2020. He was soon arrested after a joint operation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force.

Singh was charged in 2020 and he was sentenced to four and a half years in jail and ordered to pay compensation of $5,437 in 2025 after he pleaded guilty to two cheating charges involving two of the victims. He was finally sentenced on Tuesday, January 13, to 12 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.