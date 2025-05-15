Indian-origin techie, Vishnu Irigireddy, among 3 killed in Washington mountain accident: Report

Indian-origin techie Vishnu Irigireddy was one of three people who died in a climbing accident in Washington state's North Cascades Range in the US. Vishnu served as Vice President of Engineering at Fluke Corporation, a test equipment manufacturer in the Greater Seattle Area.(LinkedIn/Vishnu Irigireddy)

According to an NBC News report, Vishnu, 48, who lived in Seattle, was climbing the North Early Winters Spire area of the Cascades with three friends—Tim Nguyen, 63, Oleksander Martynenko, 36, and Anton Tselykh, 38—when the accident occurred on Saturday.

North Early Winters Spire, a granite peak in the Liberty Bell group of the North Cascades, is popular among experienced climbers.

What happened?

According to a climbing website quoted by PTI, the group spotted an approaching storm and began to retreat when, during their descent, the team’s anchor point failed, causing them to fall 200 feet.

Vishnu’s friends and family described him as an experienced climber “who found joy and purpose in nature.”

“Originally from India and a proud member of Seattle’s vibrant tech and cultural community, Vishnu built a life that reflected his values—integrity, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of growth,” stated a tribute on remembr.com.

A notice for his cremation ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, mentioned that friends and family would donate to two non-profits in Vishnu’s honour, noting he had “developed an intense passion for mountaineering and climbing throughout his life.” They also urged others to contribute to these charities until May 22.

Vishnu served as Vice President of Engineering at Fluke Corporation, a test equipment manufacturer in the Greater Seattle Area. After his passing, the company described him as an extraordinary leader whose loss “felt profoundly” across the organisation.

One climber ‘miraculously’ survived

Anton Tselykh, 38, the only survivor of the climbing accident, miraculously survived a 200-foot fall on Sunday in Washington state, which claimed the lives of his three companions. After the fall, the group slid an additional 200 feet down a chute before coming to rest, severely injured and entangled in their climbing gear.

Okanogan County Undersheriff David Yarnell told NBC News that the three men suffered severe leg and head injuries. Tselykh, despite having no broken bones, sustained internal injuries and head trauma. He is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment for internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury.

Tselykh then drove 64 kilometres to alert authorities about the accident that killed his friends.