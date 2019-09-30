e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Indian among 3 jailed for money-laundering in UK

The three --- Tarun Jain, 50, Ike Obiamiwe, 56 and Daniel Jordan, 36 --- have been jailed by the Kingston Crown Court for three counts of money-laundering, the CPS said on Monday. Jain was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, London
(Representative image)
         

Three money launderers – including an Indian-origin man – who pocketed a share of a £1 million ‘rare earth’ metal scam have been jailed by a British court following an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The three --- Tarun Jain, 50, Ike Obiamiwe, 56 and Daniel Jordan, 36 --- have been jailed by the Kingston Crown Court for three counts of money-laundering, the CPS said on Monday. Jain was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

The three gave customers the opportunity to invest in baskets of valuable elements known as ‘rare earths’ when in reality the metal they were selling was almost worthless, charging between seven and 200 times the actual value of the metal.

The victims were asked to pay some of their investments into accounts owned by Jain, Obiamiwe and Jordan. Obiamiwe insisted that he was a consultant who gave advice to businesses and told investigators the money in his bank account had come from a trading company in Dubai.

However, the CPS said it was able to prove the £87,000 in his account was part of the proceeds of the fraud. Jain tried to deny his involvement by insisting the money had been put into an old business account, but the CPS were able to prove his role in this money laundering operation.

Libby Clark of the CPS, said: “These men tried to hide what they were doing through lies or multiple bank accounts, covering the fact they were actually laundering money that had been gained through an elaborate fraud.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:41 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News