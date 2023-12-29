India's Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 tally rises to 162, highest cases from Kerala. Top updates

India has recorded a total of 162 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, with the highest number of infections reported from Kerala, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium's (INSACOG) data on Friday. While Kerala has reported 83 cases, Gujarat recorded 34, Goa recorded 18, Karnataka has eight cases, Maharashtra reported seven, Rajasthan saw five, Tamil Nadu saw four, while Telangana and Delhi reported two and one cases respectively.

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in the country.(PTI)