India's Covid-19 tally rises by 6,317; active cases stay below 80,000-mark

India's Covid-19 tally saw a jump of 6,317 on Wednesday as the new variant Omicron continued to spread across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The overall tally now stands at 34,758,481 including 478,325. As many as 318 people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, it also said.

The fatalities include 233 from Kerala, 30 from Goa and 14 from Maharashtra, according to the data.

The overall tally also includes 213 cases of Omicron, the latest and more contagious mutation of the coronavirus. The national capital is leading the chart with 57, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19) and Rajasthan 18.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country fell below 80,000-mark and now stands at 78,190. It is the lowest since the last 575 days, the data published by the Union ministry also showed. A decline of 907 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Presently, the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases.

The recovery rate surged to the highest since March 2020 as it stood at 98.40 per cent on Wednesday. The country logged 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the number of total recoveries to 34,201,966.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 79 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 38 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 1.38 billion.

In view of the surge in Omicron cases, the Union ministry on Tuesday released an advisory in which it asked the states and union territories to step up scrutiny of Covid-19 infection trends and consider steps like night lockdowns. The Centre also suggested bans on large gatherings if more than 10% of all tests in a week turn positive or if the occupancy of hospital beds breaches 40% of capacity.

Declared as a 'variant of concern', Omicron has triggered a new wave of Covid-19 in South Africa, the UK, Denmark and several other regions.

