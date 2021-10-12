India's daily Covid-19 cases at 14,313; lowest in 224 days

India's daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a sharp fall on Tuesday, as 14,313 people tested positive for the viral illness, taking the cumulative infection count to 33,985,920, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said, also noting that this is the lowest single-day rise in cases in 224 days.

The fresh infections also mark a fall of 21 per cent from those on Monday, when 18,132 people tested positive.

According to Tuesday's bulletin, 26,579 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of such cases to 33,320,057, while the recovery rate mounted to 98.04 per cent, the highest since March last year. Daily fatalities dropped to 181, as the cumulative toll rose to 450,963, comprising 1.33 per cent of the overcall cases. Active cases, too, slumped further, sliding to 214,900, according to health ministry's data, which was updated at 8am.

The active caseload, which comprises 0.63 per cent of the cumulative tally, is the lowest in 212 days, the ministry noted.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, as the latest daily cases were from 1,181,766 samples tested for Covid-19 on October 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The ICMR data also showed that till now, 585,038,043 samples have been tested for the contagious disease.

On the vaccination front, the national vaccination coverage rose to 958,978,049 (includes both first and second doses), as 6,586,092 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

These latest numbers come at a time when restrictions have been eased in most states and Union territories. Experts, however, have warned people against lowering guard during the festive season, fearing that any complacency during this period could lead to a third wave.