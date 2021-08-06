India's fresh Covid tally at 44,643 with single-day rise of over 2,000 cases

As many as 44,643 fresh cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were registered in India in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 3,18,56,757. This is the third straight day when the country saw more than 40,000 new cases being registered, while there has been a rise in over 2,000 cases from Thursday's figures when 42,982 were recorded.

According to the latest update from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India’s active Covid-19 figures now stand at 4,14,159 constituting 1.29 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.72 per cent. This has remained below three per cent since the last 11 days.

So far, India has seen 4,26,754 deaths from the viral disease, including 464 loss of lives recorded in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate has now touched 1.34 per cent. Also, 41,096 patients recovered from the virus during the same period, taking the total tally of discharges to 31,015,844, the updated bulletin read. With this recovery rate is now at 97.37 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 47,65,33,650 samples have been tested for the virus since the pandemic hit the country. Of these, 16,40,287 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered against the virus during the day. This pushed the total count of jabs to 49,53,27,595 as part of the nationwide vaccination drive launched earlier this year.