India's Got Latent row: Second summon sent to Samay Raina by Maharashtra Cyber Cell

The second summon has been issued to stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, requesting him to provide a statement on March 19 over India's Got Talent row. However, Samay failed to appear today to give his statement, reported ANI. Samay Raina failed to appear after Maharashtra Cyber Cell sent him second summon. (file image)

Other individuals named in the complaint, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija, have already provided their statements.

Many cases were lodged in Maharashtra and Assam against the individuals charged. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Raina and some others for the promotion of obscenity. Supreme Court justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh remarked that Allahbadia's statements were "dirty and perverted," asserting that such actions must be condemned.

Later, Allahbadia moved to the Supreme Court for the consolidation of the charges against him. The court granted him preliminary relief against arrest on the condition that he cooperates with the investigation.

What did Ranveer say to the Mumbai Police?

On February 24, during his questioning by the police, Ranveer Allahbadia admitted his mistake. According to sources, he stated that Samay Raina was his friend, which is why he appeared on the show. Ranveer acknowledged that his controversial comment was a mistake, expressing regret and stating that he did not understand where things went wrong. He also clarified that he was not paid for his appearance on the show, explaining that as YouTubers, they often collaborate on each other’s projects out of friendship.

Controversy surrounding India's Got Talent

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia's comments about 'parents' sex' sparked outrage, leading to police action in some regions. Multiple complaints were filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others involved in the show.