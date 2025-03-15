Samay Raina's ‘Unfiltered’ shows at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium cancelled amid India's Got Latent row

Amid the ongoing controversy over his show India's Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina's scheduled performances, ‘Unfiltered’, at Delhi's Talkatora stadium on March 21 and 23 have been cancelled. Earlier reports said that Samay Raina's Gujarat shows scheduled for April had also been cancelled.(File Image)

Both the shows were shown to be sold out on BookMyShow. Just a few days before the shows, the ticketing app on Saturday sent out a message to the attendees, informing them about its cancellation.

"Your Samay Raina Unfiltered - Talkatora Stadium Show scheduled on Fri Mar 21 2025 (or Sun Mar 23 2025) 7:00 PM at Talkatora Stadium Delhi has been cancelled. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. We have processed the refund for the amount...The refund should reflect in 7 to 10 working days," a message to the attendees sent by BookMyShow read.

The reason behind the cancellation has not been specified, neither by BookMyShow nor by Samay Raina himself.

India's Got Latent row

Last month, reports said that Samay Raina's shows scheduled for April in Gujarat have also been cancelled amid the outrage over the controversial remarks made on the episode of India's Got Latent, which featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as ‘The Rebel Kid’.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had last month claimed that tickets for Samay Raina's Gujarat shows were no longer available for sale on BookMyShow.

Notably, Raina and his show, Allahbadia, along with Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid have been embroiled in trouble ever since the India's Got Latent episode went on air.

Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on Raina's show had stirred a major controversy last month, leading to heavy criticism and several police complaints against those involved.

The Supreme Court had lambasted Raina's show as well as BeerBiceps podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, saying that such remarks show his pervert mindset.

While the top court had protected him from interim protection, it also slammed Allahbadia for what it described as "dirty" language. It had also directed the podcaster to join the investigation.