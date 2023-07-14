India’s proposal for African Union’s G20 membership included in draft communique

India’s proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20 has been included in the draft communique for the summit of the group of 20 largest economies, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. PM Narendra Modi has led from the front on the issue of the African Union’s membership of the G20. (Twitter | G20 India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to counterparts among G20 members last month that the African Union should be given full membership at the summit to be hosted by India in September.

The proposal was made in line with a request from the African Union, which comprises 55 countries of the African continent.

Text regarding the inclusion of the African Union has been included in a revised draft for the joint leaders’ declaration that is being discussed at the third meeting of G20 sherpas at Hampi in Karnataka, the people said.

The response to India’s proposal from other member states has generally been very positive, the people said on condition of anonymity. They, however, made it clear that consensus – which is at the heart of all decision-making within the G20 – will be required to take this matter forward.

India’s position in forwarding the proposal to other G20 members has been that Africa needs a greater voice at all multilateral forums, especially one that is focused on the global economy and sustainable development. They acknowledged that the inclusion of a large grouping such as the African Union will have its own challenges.

Earlier, the Indian side had said the proposal is aimed at enhancing Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of a shared world.

Modi has led from the front on the issue of the African Union’s membership of the G20, which he strongly advocates and supports.

Modi is also a strong believer in having a greater voice for countries of the Global South, particularly African countries, at international platforms, the people said.

The Indian side has also said the African Union’s membership of the G20 will be a right step towards a just, fair and more inclusive global architecture and governance.

The G20, which was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis, comprises the world’s largest economies.

The grouping’s members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The African Union was founded in 2001 to replace the Organisation of African Unity. The total population of member states of the African Union is more than 1.3 billion.

The grouping represents the interests of African states at international forums, and it has the status of a permanent observer at the United Nations General Assembly.

India is set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi during September 9-10.

As part of India’s G20 presidency, Modi has focused on incorporating the priorities of African countries in the grouping’s agenda.

Earlier this year, India hosted the Voice of Global South Summit to ascertain the priorities and concerns of developing countries so that they could be incorporated in the G20’s agenda for this year.

