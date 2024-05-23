 India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks sent a ‘clear message’: S Jaishankar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks sent a ‘clear message’: S Jaishankar

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 23, 2024 12:48 AM IST

“It was meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on, and that there will be a price,” the External Affairs Minister said at an event in New Delhi.

India's response to the Uri and Pulwama terrorist attacks sent a “clear message” to those responsible that they are not “safe,” even if they run away to “that side” (Pakistan), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Wednesday.

An Indian Army soldier patrolling near the Line of Control in Poonch. (AP Photo/Used only for representation)
An Indian Army soldier patrolling near the Line of Control in Poonch. (AP Photo/Used only for representation)

“It was meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on, and that there will be a price, and do not think that because you have done something, and run away to that side, that you are safe there,” Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi.

“You will not be safe there. You will not be safe across the Line of Control or international borders. So, there was a clear and direct message out there, and I think the people to whom that message was intended to be sent, hopefully got it,” he added.

Also, the ex-foreign secretary once again compared the BJP government's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks, with the erstwhile Congress administration's “inaction” after the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

“Look at our response to 26/11 in Mumbai and look at our response to Uri and Pulwama. I think nothing can tell you more clearly, more sharply, because, you know, at the end of the day, the armed forces are the same, the bureaucracy is the same, and the intelligence is the same. So if you look at what are the structural inputs and responses of the system, it would be the same,” Jaishankar stated.

In September 2016, India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after terrorists struck an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

In February 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes in Balakot inside Pakistan in retaliation to the suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in J&K's Pulwama earlier that month.

(with ANI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / India's response to Uri and Pulwama attacks sent a ‘clear message’: S Jaishankar
