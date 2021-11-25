India’s single-day Covid death toll dips, recovery rate highest since March 2020

India on Thursday witnessed a marginal dip in single-day case count as well as fresh fatalities due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) 8am update. As many as 9,119 new cases were logged in the last 24 hours that took the cumulative count to 34,544,882, whereas the death toll reached 466,980 after 396 people succumbed to the virus, according to the ministry.

With 10,624 fresh recoveries, the total number of patients to recover from the infection has climbed up to 33,967,962. The country’s recovery rate is currently at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020. The active case count that was recorded to be the lowest in 537 days on Wednesday, further went down to 109,940, the health ministry data revealed.

On Wednesday, the country had reported 164 more cases with a total of 9,283 people testing positive for Covid-19, while 437 new deaths were logged.

What remains concerning about the death toll of India is the continuing massive contribution by Kerala. Of the 396 fatalities reported on Thursday, the southern state accounts for 308. Citing the state health bulletin, the Union health ministry portal stated that 35 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, while the remaining 273 were added after appeals on the basis of Centre’s new guidelines and Supreme Court’s direction.

Kerala has added more than 1,000 backlog Covid-19 deaths thus far in November, which is nearly 4 per cent of the total 38,353 fatalities the state has witnessed till now.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that a total of 1,150,538 samples were tested in India in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of samples tested so far in the country to more than 635 million.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 1,193.8 million with 9,027,638 jabs administered in the last 24 hours. Of the total number of doses, 2,507,849 eligible beneficiaries received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas 6,519,789 received their second.