India’s top diplomat for Afghanistan meets Taliban ‘foreign minister’

India’s top diplomat for Afghanistan has met the Taliban ‘foreign minister’ Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul and discussed relations between the two sides and issues related to economic cooperation. There was no official word from the external affairs ministry on the meeting. (MoFA Spokesperson, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan)

JP Singh, the joint secretary heading the external affairs ministry’s division for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, met Muttaqi on Thursday, the latest in a series of contacts between Indian officials and Taliban leaders. Like other countries, the Indian side doesn’t formally recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul.

Since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, Indian diplomats have met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan and places such as Doha for discussions.

Much of these efforts have been spearheaded by Singh, who is also joint secretary in the external affairs minister’s office.

A Taliban spokesman claimed Muttaqi and Singh discussed Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting the Islamic State-Khorasan province and tackling corruption.

While thanking India for its humanitarian assistance, Muttaqi said that in line with the Taliban’s “balanced foreign policy”, the regime in Kabul “seeks to strengthen political [and] economic relations with India as an important actor in the region”.

Muttaqi also Singh to facilitate the issuance of visa to Afghan businessmen, medical patients and students.

The Taliban spokesman quoted Singh as saying that India is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan and enhancing trade via Iran’s Chabahar port.

India has supplied close to 50,000 tonnes of wheat, medicines, Covid-19 vaccines and other relief materials to Afghanistan in recent months. However, the Indian side has not resumed work on development and infrastructure projects it had launched before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Before the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in 2021, India had pledged more than $3 billion in development assistance for Afghanistan.

The Indian side has been reluctant to provide further assistance because of concerns about the diversion of funds and lack of any mechanism to monitor the use of the aid.

The outlay for foreign countries in India’s budget for 2024-25 included an allocation of ₹200 crore for Afghanistan.