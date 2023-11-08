close_game
close_game
News / India News / India-US 2+2: Israel-Hamas conflict, Ukraine war, defence cooperation on agenda

India-US 2+2: Israel-Hamas conflict, Ukraine war, defence cooperation on agenda

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2023 01:25 PM IST

The 2+2 meeting will enable a high-level review of progress in “cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation and technology value chain collaborations”

New Delhi: The India-US 2+2 dialogue of defence and foreign ministers on November 10 will be an opportunity to take forward the futuristic roadmap for the bilateral partnership, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken are expected to call on PM Narendra Modi during their visit. (Getty Images via AFP)
US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken are expected to call on PM Narendra Modi during their visit. (Getty Images via AFP)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for the fifth 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Friday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A range of global issues, including the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, are expected to be on the agenda of the meeting. The two sides are also expected to focus on new areas to ramp up India-US defence and security cooperation.

General Electrics has signed an agreement with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture GE-414 jet engines in India. The Indian side is also acquiring 31 MQ-9B Reaper drones from the US and the two sides have made rapid progress under the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in recent months.

“The ministers will take the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: Blinken, Austin to visit Delhi on Nov 10 for 2+2 dialogue

The 2+2 meeting will also enable a high-level review of progress in “cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties”, it said.

Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about “shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad”.

Singh and Jaishankar are scheduled to have separate bilateral meetings with their US counterparts, marking the “continuity of ministerial dialogue” and reaffirming the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out